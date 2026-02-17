J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' tops the 'Billboard' 200

J. Cole is far from falling off when it comes to his track record on the Billboard 200. He earned his seventh #1 on the chart dated Feb. 21, thanks to his highly anticipated album The Fall-Off.

According to Luminate, the project earned 280,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 12, becoming the largest week for any R&B or hip-hop album in nearly a year.

With 166,500 SEA units earned and 113,000 album sales, The Fall-Off debuted at #2 on Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales. The project has also become J. Cole's biggest week on vinyl — with 80,000 vinyls sold — and the largest sales week for any R&B/hip-hop album on vinyl since Kendrick Lamar's GNX sold 87,000 copies on the chart dated Feb. 22, 2025.

J. Cole will be supporting the album with his first solo headlining tour in five years. The Fall-Off World Tour, which also marks his first international run in nearly a decade, will hit more than 50 cities and 15 countries, starting with a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 11.

An artist presale for the North American leg has begun, with additional presales set to take place throughout the week. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.