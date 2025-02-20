J. Cole shares life update in new blog post

J. Cole has added a new post to his Inevitable blog, three weeks after introducing it to his fans. He started off by apologizing for his inconsistency before letting fans in on what he's been up to.

“I knowwww mannnn. I’m off to a bad start with the consistency, but I’ma do better! Watch!! I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life," he explains. "It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden."

Cole then shared his idea of possibly letting other people post on the blog "to get the vibes up," starting with his manager Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad and Inevitable audio series producer Scott Lazer. "It'll motivate me to check every day, and will fuel the desire to post more," he writes.

He later adds, "To anybody in the squad reading, if you trying to contribute I’m taking applications!”

Cole first announced his blog on his 40th birthday, fulfilling a yearslong desire to have a "lil blog." “This is just a place for me to share," he wrote at the time. "Somewhere to post random s*** I f*** with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms."

