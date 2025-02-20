J. Cole shares life update in new blog post

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

J. Cole has added a new post to his Inevitable blog, three weeks after introducing it to his fans. He started off by apologizing for his inconsistency before letting fans in on what he's been up to.

“I knowwww mannnn. I’m off to a bad start with the consistency, but I’ma do better! Watch!! I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life," he explains. "It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden."

Cole then shared his idea of possibly letting other people post on the blog "to get the vibes up," starting with his manager Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad and Inevitable audio series producer Scott Lazer. "It'll motivate me to check every day, and will fuel the desire to post more," he writes.

He later adds, "To anybody in the squad reading, if you trying to contribute I’m taking applications!”

Cole first announced his blog on his 40th birthday, fulfilling a yearslong desire to have a "lil blog." “This is just a place for me to share," he wrote at the time. "Somewhere to post random s*** I f*** with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!