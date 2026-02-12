J. Cole offered carpool of a lifetime to Maryland fans

J.Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

J. Cole is (quite literally) pulling up on his fans.

The Grammy-winning rapper offered the special chance of an exclusive album listening session that would take place in his beloved Honda Civic.

He took to social media Wednesday in search of anyone in the Silver Spring, Maryland, area who may have been free and available to ride around with him while listening to the songs featured on his recently released album, The Fall Off.

"I got new speakers for this," Cole tweeted. "ima come pick you up with ib, then we can go scoop 1 more person, then we press play."

The once-in-a-lifetime carpool was offered to multiple fans: the first two passengers would listen to the album's "A side," Disc 29, while two new riders would play out the "B side," Disc 30.

In follow-up tweets, Cole chatted with fans he'd promise to pick up. Soon after, he seemed a bit overwhelmed by his gesture.

"This too stressful to keep up with," he said. "Work with me this my first time trying it out."

The special car rides follow Cole's surprise pop-up visit at North Carolina A&T University, where he sold copies of The Fall Off to students. The rapper called it a "full circle" appearance, given it was the same campus where he sold $1 physical copies of his first-ever solo project, The Come Up.

