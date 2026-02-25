J. Cole gets in the kitchen at Marathon Burger in LA

J. Cole has been interacting with fans as part of his Trunk Sale tour and the overall rollout for The Fall-Off. A recent video shows these encounters taking place as he helps the staff at a Marathon Burger in LA.

A video has surfaced of Cole in the kitchen, where he's seen flipping fries and chatting with the employees as his music plays in the background.

The clip coincides with the release of his latest Trunk Sale vlog, which documents his time in Huntsville, Alabama. The tour finds him driving his old Honda Civic to different cities, where he sells physical copies of The Fall-Off.

In other Marathon Burger-related news, a new restaurant will open in Long Beach, California, on March 1. The brand was built to honor the legacy of the late Nipsey Hussle, who will be honored with a street dedication ceremony on Saturday. The intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard will be renamed Nipsey Hussle Square.

