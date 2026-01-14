J. Cole announces release date for long-awaited album, 'The Fall-Off'

After years of anticipation, J. Cole has finally revealed the official release date for The Fall-Off.

Cole shared the album artwork on Instagram and announced the news via a video that finds him doing everyday activities. A voice-over soundtracks the visuals, addressing the idea of "falling off" in show business.

“Everything is supposed to go away eventually,” the voice says, noting how fame is often viewed as a rise-and-fall narrative. It then highlights how people often look down on artists once they're no longer at their peak, rather than seeing success as something that's naturally fleeting.

The video closes with a shot of Cole from below, with the clouds and trees behind him, before the album title and release date appear on the screen. A brief snippet of a new song then plays, on which Cole is heard rapping, “Picture my soul, climbing out an infinite hole/ When n***** die over pride and live for the,” before the clip cuts off.

Cole has been teasing The Fall-Off since 2018, referencing it on KOD's "1985 — Intro to 'The Fall Off.'" That same year, he told Angie Martinez he'd been working on the album for nearly two years. He later suggested it would arrive in 2020, but the project never came out. Since then, Cole has mentioned the album on tracks like "m y. l i f e," "7 Minute Drill" and "Crocodile Tearz."

In February 2024, Cole told fans he was at "the tail end" of finishing the album and later teased new music ahead of Dreamville Festival, but the release failed to arrive once again.

Now, The Fall-Off is officially on its way, with a vinyl pressing available for preorder.

