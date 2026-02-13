Iyanla Vanzant gets two new specials on OWN

Iyanla Vanzant's TV empire is expanding.

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced Friday that it greenlit two new specials featuring the beloved speaker and life coach.

News of the specials arrives on the heels of the positive audience response of Iyanla: The Inside Fix, an in-depth reimagining of Vanzant's original 2012 series, Fix My Life.

"The response to The Inside Fix has been nothing short of a blessing," Vanzant said in a statement. "The series is a ministry of healing. Each story, each tear, each moment of truth is a sacred encounter with the human soul. When one soul speaks its truth, the frequency of truth expands through the collective."

Though OWN hasn't yet revealed a name for the specials, it did confirm Vanzant will sit down "with people who are in crisis in front of a live studio audience."

"Each special will dive deep into the heart of community and family dynamics, continuing Vanzant's mission to help people 'fix' their lives from the inside out."

Iyanla: The Inside Fix airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.

