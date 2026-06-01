Inside Jay-Z's headlining performance at Roots Picnic

Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jay-Z delivered quite the public service announcement at the Roots Picnic. Headlining Saturday night's show with help from The Roots, he debuted a new look, sporting a fro after years of wearing dreadlocks.

The set kicked off with "Hovi Baby" and featured some of his biggest hits, but his freestyles are what have gone viral. Throughout the bars, Jay appeared to address several artists who have mentioned him in the past, including Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Tory Lanez and his father.

"The Roc's not crumbling/ Leprechauns have run out of pranks/ Your son in on a federal jail line mumbling something 'bout having too much in his drink," he rapped, seemingly addressing Tory's father, Sonstar Peterson, who claimed "Roc Nation would crumble" after Tory was sentenced to prison in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Referencing Nicki, who's gone on several social media rants about Jay over her stake in Tidal, among other issues, he rapped, “That lady back on the stuff/ She sound like she in love with ’em/ Her Ken can’t even .../ Take they kid .../ Enough of them.” The line also appeared to reference her husband, Kenneth Petty.

When addressing Drake, who recently rapped on "Janice STFU" that the "jig is up," Jay responded, “The jig is up? N****, I’m up 10. Wrong chart, champ. You gotta look up again. N***** looked up to Hov; I never looked up to them.”

As for Dame Dash, Jay seemingly rapped, “N*****’ teeth is tumblin’ out they mouth and somehow I’m the one who done it.”

There were also apparent shots directed at Ye, Jaguar Wright and others.

Elsewhere during the performance, Jay introduced Memphis Bleek and reunited with State Property members Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Peedi Crakk and Young Gunz. He also welcomed Bilal, Meek Mill and Jazmine Sullivan to the stage.

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