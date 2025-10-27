ICYMI: Verzuz, Summer Walker and more

Verzuz returned Saturday with a showdown between No Limit Records and Cash Money Records. Juvenile, B.G., Mannie Fresh and Birdman showed up for Cash Money, performing songs including "400 Degreez," "Bling Bling," "Slow Motion," "Project Chick" and "Real Big." Representing team No Limit were Master P, Mia X, Silk the Shocker and former signee Snoop Dogg, who surprised fans with a performance of C-Murder's "Down 4 My N*****."

Drake celebrated his 39th birthday Friday at the World Series, cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays. "What up, what up. Biggest 6ixer, live from — oh you gotta see the Jays at the bottom — live from the World Series on my birthday," Drake said in a video shared to MLB's social media. "You see the whole city came out tonight. Shout out to the Jays. We're down right now, but we've been here before." The Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-4.

Summer Walker has revealed her upcoming release, Finally Over It, is "a 2-part album about the choices we have left when true love feels impossible." "One side chooses me, the other sacrifices love completely," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the vinyl cover art. Finally Over It arrives Nov. 14.

While at the SKVLK Fest hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Anelise Bishop, a fan threw an object at GloRilla onstage, prompting her to issue a warning. "I don't care how young you is," she said. "You can get your a** beat." Jamie then came to her defense, saying, "Who did it? ... You throw some s*** in my house? In my crib? Nah, man, that ain't cool though. ... Should we just pull the plug?" Glo eventually returned to the stage and performed "TGIF" and "Yeah Glo!"

