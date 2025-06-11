ICYMI: Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown and Roddy Ricch

Snoop Dogg already juggles many projects, but he has another venture in mind. Speaking to the Sunday Mail, he said he wants to bring a burger van to the Celtic Football Club's stadium in Scotland. "I would love to bring a pop-up burger [van] to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good. It's got to be Celtic Park, man," he said, sharing that "the secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation."

With all the attention that comes with fame, Chris Brown has shared how he manages to keep sane. "Fun fact: I like to sneak out by myself when I'm in different cities," he wrote on Instagram. "It helps me feel human and normal. That's really important for my mental [health] due to the fact that I just can't walk around freely during the day. Keeps me grounded. Being secluded from some parts of everyday life activities will drive you insane being isolated all the time. Cook, remain humble and grateful!" Chris is currently on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour.

Roddy Ricch's contribution to the F1 soundtrack will be released in a few days: "Underdog" is set to arrive on Friday. F1 The Album, which also features songs from Sexyy Red, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Doja Cat, will drop on June 27. Meanwhile, Roddy's own The Navy Album has a July 18 release date.

