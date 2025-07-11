ICYMI: Saweetie, Travis Scott and Fatman Scoop

A street in Harlem will soon be named after hip-hop hypeman Fatman Scoop. A street co-naming ceremony will take place Aug. 9 on the corner of 109th Street and 5th Avenue, which will soon be called Isaac 'Fatman Scoop' Freeman III Place. The honor, which comes nearly a year after Fatman's death on Aug. 30, 2024, will recognize his contribution to music, entertainment and the community. "Scoop has always represented Harlem with pride. This co‑naming is a tribute not just to his artistry, but to his ongoing commitment to uplifting the community that raised him," his brother Kendell said in a statement, according to The Source.

Saweetie is back, and she's dropping a new song on July 18. She teased "Boffum" on social media, sharing a clip of her rapping in a white bikini, thigh-high fur boots and a dalmatian-print hat. The song will arrive days before her first-ever tour in Australia, which kicks off July 30.

Travis Scott's highly anticipated Jackboys 2 album will be dropping on Sunday. He shared the release date in a post on Instagram that read, "JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME." There will be 17 tracks on the project, with Bun B serving as the radio host, according to the caption. The news arrives days after Scott released "2000 Excursion" and its accompanying music video.

Tupac Shakur, Damson Idris, Denzel Washington and more are on the Harper's Bazaar list for the 50 hottest men of all time. Shemar Moore, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan and A$AP Rocky also made the cut.

