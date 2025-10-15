ICYMI: Playboi Carti + Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi and more

Playboi Carti surprised fans at his tour stop in Los Angeles with an appearance by Kendrick Lamar. K. Dot joined him at the Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night for a performance of their song "Good Credit." The song is part of Playboi's latest album, Music; his Antagonist 2.0 tour continues Friday in Phoenix.

To express his gratitude for the continued love his song "Maui Wowie" has received, Kid Cudi participated in the TikTok trend for the 2008 track. The trend finds people hanging off crosswalk signs while mouthing the song's lyrics, which Kid Cudi does in a video shared to his TikTok account. He captioned the post, "Thank u to everyone for posting my song and havin fun and showing love!!! 17 years old and timeless."

Crime Mob is coming together to headline the 2025 Aces Championship Celebration presented by Ally. The performance will take place Friday at Toshiba Plaza in Sin City in honor of the Las Vegas Aces, who won the WNBA Finals after completing a four-game sweep over the Phoenix Mercury.

