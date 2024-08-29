ICYMI: Nicki Minaj deluxe album gets release date, Cardi B out with no security and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded deluxe album now has a release date: Sept. 13. She revealed the news on Instagram, after teasing what she believes will be a fan-favorite track on the album. "It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era," she said of the song. 

Meek Mill has offered to perform at the presidential debate, which is being held in his Philadelphia hometown on Sept. 10. He jokingly posted on his Instagram Story that he wants to play his 2012 hit song "Dreams and Nightmares" as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump square off. 

After a video made the rounds online of a pregnant Cardi B out and about in NYC with no security, fans commented with concerns for the rapper's safety. But she assured everyone she's all good, responding, "It was like 9am and I was hungry …..also nobody finna touch me." She also added that her driver is "never far."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!