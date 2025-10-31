ICYMI: Megan Thee Stallion, Sean Paul and Saweetie

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Did Megan Thee Stallion move in with boyfriend Klay Thompson? Fans seem to think so. The speculation started when Meg posted a series of photos that included one of her making a hand heart with the basketball player. Also featured was a set of keys, as well as a house in the background. "You done moved to dallas huh," commented one user. Another wrote, "Megan's got a man at home and he's all good to her ... yay!" Meg and Klay confirmed their relationship in July.

Sean Paul is asking for help for his country in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. "Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time," he said in an Instagram post. "Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help." He's teamed with Food For The Poor Jamaica "to bring relief directly to those affected" and will be "matching every dollar raised, up to fifty thousand dollars." More information can be found on online.

If Saweetie replies to a negative comment on social media, just know she's serious. She explained her approach to responding to trolls on Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast, noting she gives herself five minutes to think her decision through. "If I want to respond to something, I give myself a five-minute timer," she said. "And if I still feel intensely about that reply, then I'll post it. I set my timer."

"Some of my responses are so crazy, and I'm really happy that I wasn't impulsive with it," she continued. "So when I post something and it's a clap back or a response, I'm standing on it. I had time to think about it."

