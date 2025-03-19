ICYMI: Lil Durk announces new album, Gelo and GloRilla team for 'Can You Please' video and more

Gelo and GloRilla's "Can You Please" video dropped Tuesday. Mainly set in a strip club, Gelo checks up on the exotic dancers in the locker room and determines how he should divvy up his money among the ones who are actively displaying their pole-dancing moves. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Key Glock has announced his Glockaveli tour, which will support his upcoming album, Glockaveli, set to arrive on May 2. It starts on May 21 in Oklahoma City and wraps on June 30 in Las Vegas, with Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chicago and other cities on the bill. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com, following an presale that kicks off Wednesday.

Lil Durk said in a post on social platform X, "The Streets Still Need Me," so he's feeding them with a brand-new album. Durk, who is currently behind bars, announced that Deep Thoughts will drop on March 28. The announcement video captures Durk's team speaking to him on the phone while in the studio, as well as a working track list with features from Jhené Aiko and Future.

Saba and No ID have released From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, which they thought they'd completed a year ago. Following the death of Saba's uncle, who he credits for making him "fall in love with hip-hop," Saba reevaluated his approach and started having "a lot of conversations with myself that I hadn't had to have in a long time." BJ The Chicago Kid, Raphael Saadiq, Kelly Rowland, Smino and more are on the project.

