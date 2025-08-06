ICYMI: Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar and Eve

Lil Baby appears to be teasing the track list for another project. A post shared to his Instagram Story Tuesday shows a list of what seems to be 17 song titles, with the supposed album title, The Leak$, written on top. Lil Baby's last album was WHAM, released earlier this year. Dominique was scheduled to follow, but it's been pushed back.

Kendrick Lamar has added two dates to the Australian leg of his Grand National Tour, Billboard reports. Fans can now see the rapper in Melbourne on Dec. 4 and in Sydney on Dec. 11. Doechii will join him on both dates, with ScHoolboy Q still continuing his role as opening act. SZA will not be part of this leg of the tour.

While on the Joe and Jada podcast, Eve named the female rappers she believes have some sustainability. "I think there are some, I don't think it's going to be a lot," she said. "I think Doechii should be there. I think Cardi [B] has made her way." She also said Latto was dope and that she has love for GloRilla.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.