ICYMI: Leon Thomas, Young Thug and Bryson Tiller

Leon Thomas has released "Just How You Are," the lead single to his project Pholks. "If you know you had my heart/ Could never finish what you started/ You love to pick my world apart/ But that's just how you are," he sings. Pholks "isn't just an EP, it's a movement," he says on Instagram. Pholks is due Oct. 10.

While on Adin Ross' livestream, Young Thug revealed how he'll continue to roll out his Uy Scuti album. "I'm going on tour to begin the next year. I'ma take a few people," he said, noting one of those people is Quavo. "That's one person that's going on it. It's a lot more top tier s***," he teased. Thug also announced the Uy Scuti deluxe is coming, which will include "a lot of old songs that the people always wanted. S*** that I already have leaked, put on the internet, like snippets."

Bryson Tiller is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Trapsoul. "Happy Anniversary to my day 1's. Today, 'Trapsoul' turns 10, 'Anniversary' turns 5, and 'Solace' is born. Go for A long drive and spin all 3," he wrote on Instagram Thursday. He also celebrated the RIAA certifications for some of his music, including now-Platinum songs "Next to You," "Canceled" and "Self-Made." "Don't" is now 15-times Platinum.

"This s*** is so crazy I had to hit RIAA to make sure it was true but yes it’s TRUE. Highest certified solo R&B song in history WTF! This is the BEST anniversary gift ever," Bryson said of "Don't" before thanking a few people. "For those saying 'I hope this makes you love music more' i fell back in love with music in 2020 and haven’t fell out of it ever since."

