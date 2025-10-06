ICYMI: Latto, Mac Miller, Soulja Boy and more

Latto was recently asked on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen how she and Ice Spice were able to work things out after a history of dissing each other on tracks. "Girls, you know, we just ... her team reached out to my team, and we figured it out," she said, noting she went from being skeptical to open-minded. On whether she'd like to repair her relationship with Nicki Minaj, Latto said she's open to "rekindling with anybody."

Soulja Boy dropped a surprise album Friday titled Swag 7. "N****, Swag 7 the album out right now. Swag 7 out right now, n****. And we on tour," he said on his Instagram Story. Litty Vuitton is the only feature on the project. Soulja Boy is currently on Druski's Could Fest Tour.

The Living Legends Foundation honored Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at its annual awards gala with the Ray Harris Lifetime Achievement Award, Billboard reports. The three other top honors went to Chairman's Award recipient James L. Winston, Legacy Award honoree Zelma Redding, and Quality Control Music's Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, who received the Impact Award.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Mac Miller's major-label debut, GO:OD AM, three brand-new songs have been released on streaming services: "Cable Box," "Carpe Diem" and "Royal Flush" featuring Vinny Radio. This follows the release of GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try to Catch It), a 15-minute documentary about the album-making process.

Jadakiss and Lil Uzi Vert performed Saturday at the bar mitzvah for Jaden Todd, the son of celebrity jeweler Alex Todd. According to Alex's Instagram Story, Jada took the stage with "We Gonna Make It," and Uzi performed "Money Longer."

