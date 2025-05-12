ICYMI: Key Glock, SZA, Usher and Boosie

Key Glock explains his reluctance to release another joint project with the late Young Dolph in a new interview with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast. "I want to do another collab tape, of course, but it's like, I'm not going to be as happy. I'm going to be more in the past."

“I’m going to put so much work and thought into making sure it’s what he would have wanted,” Glock continued. “It would put a big hole in me, and I ain’t tryna do that right now.”

SZA had an eventful few days as her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar had shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday. She took some time to promote her Not Beauty brand at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, where K. Dot made a surprise appearance. SZA then followed up her performance Friday by hosting a party alongside Kaytranada. She also posted Stories of herself riding a bike through the streets of Brooklyn.

An Usher fan turned down the opportunity to be fed cherries by the star during a Past Present Future Tour show. The fan had revealed her forearm tattoo of Usher's name, which he kissed before attempting to give her some cherries. She turned him down, and he later noted, "Oh s***, she's allergic to cherries."

Boosie received two honorary doctorate degrees by Kingdom Heritage University for music composition and music management. In an Instagram clip sharing the news and a photo of his degree, he revealed the university also named its music class in his honor. "What don't kill you only makes you stronger. Dr. Hatch I'm bout to get some buizness cards made," he wrote on Instagram. "All this is God's plan."

