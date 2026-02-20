ICYMI: Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky and Fetty Wap

Is Jay-Z making a return to music? Fans seem to think so. The entrepreneur recently changed his name on streaming services to JAŸ-Z — which was used early in his career, including on his debut album Reasonable Doubt, which turns 30 this year. Fans also pointed out the shirt he wore at the Super Bowl, which said, "The Game needs me." That's a lyric from his song to "Izzo (H.O.V.A.)," on which he rapped, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me/ Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy."

A$AP Rocky recreated a scene from the 1996 film Belly to promote the Metal Collection at Ray-Ban, where he serves as creative director. He reimagined the scene where Nas' Sincere meets DMX's Tommy in a Harlem restaurant and learns about how he's changed his life for the better. In the new clip, Nas reprises his role as Sincere, while Rocky puts his spin on Tommy, sharing that he's creative director and showing off some of the sunglasses from his brand.

Fetty Wap may make music, but prison helped him think of other sources of income. He told Tamron Hall that he got his GED and took a few courses in HVAC as he contemplated a backup plan. Fetty shared the idea came after learning that some ex-prisoners were able to become financially stable and successful in this way. "You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money," he said of his interest in HVAC. "So I'm like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I'ma try that out."

