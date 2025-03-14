ICYMI: Jay Rock, Alicia Keys, Doechii + Will Smith

TDE's Jay Rock was arrested in LA on Thursday, ABC 7 reports. Born Johnny Reed McKinzie, he was stopped by police for trespassing in the Nickerson Gardens and attempted to flee when he wasn't given a reason for his detainment. Police found a firearm in his vehicle, and he was booked on suspicion of felony weapons violation. No statement has been released on Jay Rock's behalf.

Alicia Keys is honoring Gracie Abrams at She is Music's Women Sharing the Spotlight event, taking place March 27. "Gracie Abrams and her incredible team are living proof of what happens when women uplift each other—when we step into our power, we change the game," Keys said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "In an industry where female-led teams are still the exception, their success is a reminder that we belong in every room, at every table, leading every conversation."

Doechii's version of "Anxiety" continues to go viral, with a recent post coming from the singer herself. She and Will Smith teamed for an Instagram post that captures Will, through his reflection in the mirror, sitting in a chair and bopping his head as he lip-synchs the song. When the actual figure turns around, however, Doechii is the one who was sitting in the chair. "Somebody's watching me," the caption reads.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.