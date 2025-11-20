ICYMI: Drake, Victoria Monét and Max B

Teyana Taylor isn't the only one attending culinary school. Victoria Monét has announced she's pursuing her "lifelong dream" of becoming a chef. "I've been super passionate about recipes that you can pass down from generation to generation and how food makes people feel when they're communing together," she said in an Instagram video. She'll take fans on the journey via her Instagram account @itschefmonet, where she'll start a weekly Saucy Sundays series. Victoria also made it clear she's "in the studio everyday still cooking my album!"

Drake's Iceman episodes on YouTube are his way of breaking out of the "redundancy of" the music industry's traditional album rollouts. He told Complex he was intrigued by the idea of a livestream rollout, where he put his spin on the streamer world. "I have been dying to act and have been dying for a challenge," he said. "The game is extremely calm seas right now. Nobody is rocking any boat on the water and so once we discussed a [livestream] rollout, it just sounded like the perfect mix of risk and reward for me."

Max B spoke to Billboard about being a free man, something he's still getting used to. "I'm just taking my time, I'm out here. It's real, I done woke up in my bed a couple days straight, so I can't complain, man, you know what I'm saying? Eating good food, got my wife, got my kids — I'm seeing my kids every day — I got my electronics." He added he's not the same guy who went into prison. "This the new grown and gorgeous Biggavel, this is the new and improved. This the new, distinguished Biggavel," Max B said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.