ICYMI: Doechii, Jill Scott, Xzibit and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Future is mourning the death of Young Scooter, who was once signed to his Freebandz label. "Life will never b the same without u my brother… this s*** unreal," he wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday. Cam'ron also shared on his It Is What It Is podcast that the news of Scooter's passing brought him to tears. "Big rest in peace to my bro Young Scooter, man," he said. "That had me in tears this past weekend. I love that n****."

Doechii has topped the list of the Top Women in Rap on Spotify, according to a post shared by the streaming platform's RapCaviar. As of April 1, she had nearly 60 million monthly listeners, beating out fellow rappers Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee StallionSexyy Red, GloRillaLatto, Ice Spice and Coi Leray.

Xzibit is gearing to release his first album in over a decade, a 20-track project titled Kingmaker. He recently revealed the track list, and he's tapped Dr. DreIce CubeRedmanBusta Rhymes, Cypress Hill's B-RealRoyce Da 5'9″Ty Dolla $ign and more. The album arrives May 16.

Jill Scott guest starred in a recent episode of Abbott Elementary. She appeared as herself on the show, also playing the goddaughter of a woman on Barbara's church choir. When the staff's initial fundraising efforts failed, she came through last minute to perform her song "Golden" at the school's block party, which helps them reach their fundraising goals.

