ICYMI: Cardi B and Offset celebrate Wave's birthday, GloRilla receives key to Memphis and more

Future is "bout to drop" his Mixtape Pluto album, according to his Freebandz website, which features presave links to the project. He also shared the artwork, as well as a preview for a song titled "Lil Demon."

Kid Cudi has teased the lead single to his upcoming album, noting it will come out on Sept. 18. He shared a clip of the song, titled "Don't Worry," on the social platform X.

Cardi B and Offset came together to celebrate their son Wave's third birthday. The airplane-themed party featured food from Franklin Rosario and Mr Beast Burger.

Halle Bailey and DDG's son, Halo, has turned into a meme. A video of him holding onto his dad, terrified, while on a kiddie train ride at a local mall has since been used to create some fun posts. "me looking at my bank account after a spending spree," one read. "my son more lit than me, i love it," DDG said of all the memes.

A new Lupe Fiasco mixtape will be exclusively available to fans attending one of the shows on his upcoming Samurai tour. "Only 10 copies available per city. First 10 people to spend over $100 at the merch booth gets a copy," he wrote.

NLE Choppa accomplished his goal of performing at a Pride event, taking the stage at Atlanta's Black Pride Weekend. "The same way that they're pouring love into me is the same way that I'm giving back love," he said. "And I'ma let y'all judge me again and say what y'all want to say about me."

GloRilla received the key to her city after performing at 901 Day. "Memphis made me Frayser raised me. I got da key to my cityyyyy ahhhhh," she wrote, alongside photos from the event. "Happy 901 day MEMPHIS!!!!!!"

