ICYMI: Cardi B, Kodak Black and Busta Rhymes

Cardi B pulled double duty at night one of WWE's SummerSlam Saturday, serving as host and one of the night's performers. She made her entrance walking down the ramp in a black feathered ensemble, before performing a new song for the crowd. "We're coming to you live from the Tri-State!" she said. "We're making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam."

Kodak Black has received yet another set of keys to a city for his charitable efforts. He was recently honored in North Miami at a ceremony highlighting students who'd graduated from North Miami's annual youth internship program. "Thank you, North Miami, for honoring me with the Key to the City," he posted on X. "I appreciate the acknowledgment and love." The recognition arrives just weeks after Kodak Black received the key to the City of Pompano Beach.

Busta Rhymes was given his flowers Friday when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LL Cool J was among the people who shared a tribute, praising Busta's "awe-inspiring power, commitment to his craft, and commitment to excellence as an artist and performer." Chuck D talked about his individuality, saying, "You can try to imitate Busta, but you can't duplicate him." Busta then took to the stage and talked about his journey, thanking all those who supported him over the years. "I feel complete today," he said of the event, which also saw appearances from Chris Rock and Big Daddy Kane. "As we completed this chapter and started giving birth to a new one. I'm no longer Daniel-San in this s***, I'm Mr. Miyagi now."

