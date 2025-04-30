ICYMI: Beyoncé, Ne-Yo, Nelly and Ye

Although opening night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour included some wholesome moments, it ended with a fight in the VIP section of LA's SoFi Stadium. A video captured an argument between groups of women dressed according to the cowboy theme escalating into a physical altercation, with several women being pushed and slipping onto the ground.

Ne-Yo hosted his inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament to raise awareness for The Oasis Academy, "the world's first academy for gifted orphans," the website says. Held at Eagles Landing Country Club in Atlanta, the tournament featured massages, chiropractic services, premium cigars, gift bags and food trucks, with Super Bowl tickets, a Bentley and other high-stakes prizes up for grabs, per The Source. There, Ne-Yo received a proclamation from Mayor Anthony S. Ford and the City of Stockbridge, recognizing the tournament's global commitment to assisting gifted orphans.

After catching flak for his performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, Nelly remains optimistic about Trump's presidential term, despite his low approval rating. "I'm all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," he told Fox News when asked his thoughts on Trump's first 100 days. "I'm a glass half full type of guy. I'm more empowered on bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

Ye's Donda 2 album is now on streaming services. The album, executive produced by Future, had been released on Stem Player in 2022, where it stayed exclusively until Wednesday. There are 18 tracks on the album, including features from Migos, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Playboi Carti, who recently joined Kendrick Lamar in Atlanta for a performance of their song, "Good Credit."

