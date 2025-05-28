ICYMI: A$AP Rocky, Aminé and more

A$AP Rocky's At. Long. Last. A$AP album has turned 10 years old, prompting him to celebrate with a limited-edition vinyl release. The project is pressed on two white vinyl discs, and the first 1,000 units are numbered. The vinyl release arrives alongside a pair of graphic tees, now available on the official AWGE webstore.

Aminé is heading on tour to promote his third solo album, 13 Months of Sunshine. The North American leg begins Sept. 13 with his Best Day Ever Festival; the European leg kicks off Nov. 24. The whole tour comes to an end on Dec. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 9 a.m. local time, following an artist presale that starts Wednesday at 7 a.m. local time. More info on the tour can be found at aminemusic.com.

Future and Travis Scott were spotted making music on a luxury yacht in Monte Carlo over Formula 1 weekend. A clip that circulated on social media finds Future rapping into a microphone, with Travis behind the beats as producer. It remains to be seen whether this will turn into an official collaboration.

