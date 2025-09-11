Ice Spice talks acting debut in 'Highest 2 Lowest': 'My dad is so proud of me for landing this'

Ice Spice was introduced to the world as rapper, but she's since made her foray into acting. In an interview with Nylon, she spoke about being cast in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest starring Denzel Washington, which marks her acting debut.

“My dad is so proud of me for landing this," she says of the role. She says she waited years to work alongside the actor, but she isn't quite sure he recognized her.

"I did not look like myself, so he might've not even known!" she tells Nylon. "If he does know who I am, he probably didn't know that was me. I swear!"

Ice also discussed her experience voice acting for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which hits theaters in December.

“I went to the studio and they had my cup of tea ready for me," she says, "and they were like, ‘These are your lines. This is your character.’ And I just fell in love.”

Despite her interest in acting, Ice is still in the studio, taking a different approach than her previous method of "constantly freestyling and punching in only."

“I started writing on the writer’s pads that they have at the studio. I’ll just write and then record it. Or play the beat, write, then record. Or sometimes I’ll even stop the beat, which is new for me," Ice says in the interview.

Fans will hear the result with her new single, "Baddie Baddie," which samples M.I.A.'s "Bad Girls" and will have a "chaotic visual."

"When I drop this visual, I'm going to let my fans soak it up," Ice Spice tells Nylon. "I'm going to soak it up."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.