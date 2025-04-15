Ice Cube announces first headlining US tour in a decade

Ice Cube is hitting the road for his first headlining domestic tour in over 10 years.

The Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude tour will celebrate the hip-hop legend’s 40-year career. It’ll kick off Sept. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and make stops across major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Toronto.

“Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration,” Cube says in a statement. “The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time on IceCube.com.

The tour follows Cube's latest album, Man Down, released in November 2024. On Tuesday, the rapper gets his handprints immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.