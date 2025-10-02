How much house does $500,000 buy you in Sebastian?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Sebastian?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Sebastian right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
5184 Formosa Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,537
- See 5184 Formosa Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
4795 Ashley Lake Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- See 4795 Ashley Lake Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
5661 Hampton Park Cir, Vero Beach South, FL 32966
- Price: $499,240
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,493
- See 5661 Hampton Park Cir, Vero Beach South, FL 32966 on Redfin.com
1257 Scarlet Oak Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32966
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,423
- See 1257 Scarlet Oak Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com
2770 Grand Isle Way Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32968
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,406
- See 2770 Grand Isle Way Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com
736 Hampton Woods Ln Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,298
- See 736 Hampton Woods Ln Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com
573 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Price: $499,450
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,092
- See 573 Joy Haven Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com
146 11Th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,047
- See 146 11Th St Sw, Vero Beach, FL 32962 on Redfin.com
1336 42Nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,111
- See 1336 42Nd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 on Redfin.com
5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,427
- See 5837 Pine Ridge Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
130 Prestwick Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,850
- See 130 Prestwick Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
1623 Indian River Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,576
- See 1623 Indian River Dr, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com
4303 Baseline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,959
- See 4303 Baseline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
582 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,159
- See 582 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com
5319 Antigua Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,112
- See 5319 Antigua Cir, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
5155 3Rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,105
- See 5155 3Rd Mnr, Vero Beach, FL 32968 on Redfin.com
3415 Diamond Leaf Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,079
- See 3415 Diamond Leaf Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com
3577 Loblolly Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32966
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,070
- See 3577 Loblolly Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com
765 Holden Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,033
- See 765 Holden Ave, Sebastian, FL 32958 on Redfin.com
2365 44Th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,832
- See 2365 44Th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966 on Redfin.com
4415 Pinafore St, Wabasso, FL 32967
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,655
- See 4415 Pinafore St, Wabasso, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
210 S Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,911
- See 210 S Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
210 N Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,911
- See 210 N Peppertree Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
1821 Mooringline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,880
- See 1821 Mooringline Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
7681 Fieldstone Ranch Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32967
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,696
- See 7681 Fieldstone Ranch Sq, Vero Beach, FL 32967 on Redfin.com
5300 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,300
- See 5300 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
1235 Winding Oaks Cir E, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $497,777
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,220
- See 1235 Winding Oaks Cir E, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
5400 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,200
- See 5400 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
4450 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 980
- See 4450 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 on Redfin.com
