How much house does $500,000 buy you in Jacksonville?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Jacksonville?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Jacksonville right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
2013 Sailview Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,361
- See 2013 Sailview Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
642 Wakeview Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,831
- See 642 Wakeview Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065 on Redfin.com
806 Falkirk Ct, Orange Park, FL 32073
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- See 806 Falkirk Ct, Orange Park, FL 32073 on Redfin.com
107 Seasons Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,380
- See 107 Seasons Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com
241 Chalet Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- See 241 Chalet Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com
95134 Gladiolus Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,285
- See 95134 Gladiolus Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com
425 Brown Bear Run, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,267
- See 425 Brown Bear Run, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
1405 W Chinaberry Ct, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,240
- See 1405 W Chinaberry Ct, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
214 Pepperpike Way, Saint Augustine, FL 32092
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,049
- See 214 Pepperpike Way, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com
416 Heron Landing Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,582
- See 416 Heron Landing Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,837
- See 14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com
10813 Cheatham Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,633
- See 10813 Cheatham Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32223 on Redfin.com
4781 Gopher St, Middleburg, FL 32068
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,232
- See 4781 Gopher St, Middleburg, FL 32068 on Redfin.com
236 Chasewood Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32095
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,057
- See 236 Chasewood Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com
242 Taylor Ridge Ave, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,838
- See 242 Taylor Ridge Ave, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com
5092 Harvey Grant Rd, Fleming Island, FL 32003
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,768
- See 5092 Harvey Grant Rd, Fleming Island, FL 32003 on Redfin.com
11929 Pablo Woods Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,672
- See 11929 Pablo Woods Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com
2233 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,446
- See 2233 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Redfin.com
54262 Spring Lake Dr, Callahan, FL 32011
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,109
- See 54262 Spring Lake Dr, Callahan, FL 32011 on Redfin.com
82 Bent Lake Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- See 82 Bent Lake Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com
681 Lockwood Ln, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,710
- See 681 Lockwood Ln, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
4954 A1A S, Saint Augustine, FL 32080
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,680
- See 4954 A1A S, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 on Redfin.com
136 Hollywood Forest Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,659
- See 136 Hollywood Forest Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 on Redfin.com
2442 Pirates Bay Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,633
- See 2442 Pirates Bay Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com
306 Woodgate Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,627
- See 306 Woodgate Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com
93042 Harbor Ct, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,625
- See 93042 Harbor Ct, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com
1331 Sheffield Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,346
- See 1331 Sheffield Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com
1734 Live Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,148
- See 1734 Live Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Redfin.com
114 Artist Oaks Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,850
- See 114 Artist Oaks Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com
8550 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,064
- See 8550 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.