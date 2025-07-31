How much house $1 million buys you in Punta Gorda

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Punta Gorda. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,328
- Price per square foot: $429
- See 4226 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 529 LA Caruna Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,680
- Price per square foot: $373
- See 197 Colony Point Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,837
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 24549 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,811
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 15897 Cranes Marsh Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,411
- Price per square foot: $414
- See 16202 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,371
- Price per square foot: $419
- See 11 Sabal Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $992,250
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,205
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 2064 EL Cerito Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $990,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,567
- Price per square foot: $385
- See 4081 Marianne Key Rd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $989,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,337
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 2833 LA Mancha Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $988,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,218
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 16148 Preservation Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda
- Price: $985,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,491
- Price per square foot: $395
- See 3024 Big Bend Cir, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,209
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 414 Caicos Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,059
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 950 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $969,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,809
- Price per square foot: $535
- See 571 Port Bendres Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 24247 Riverfront Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,025
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 3600 Kassandra Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,681
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 3629 Licata Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $396
- See 4320 Vasco St, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,151
- Price per square foot: $441
- See 3606 Whippoorwill Blvd, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,107
- Price per square foot: $450
- See 333 Santander Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,950
- Price per square foot: $487
- See 1230 Swan Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,333
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 5010 LA Costa Island Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,003
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 1796 Boca Raton Ct, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda
- Price: $934,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,945
- Price per square foot: $480
- See 24805 Nova Ln, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,805
- Price per square foot: $329
- See 2856 Deborah Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda
- Price: $925,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $386
- See 15928 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda
- Price: $910,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,735
- Price per square foot: $332
- See 584 Toulouse Dr, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda
- Price: $907,520
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 15599 Winchester Birdie Way, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda
- Price: $905,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,395
- Price per square foot: $377
- See 15951 Talon Ter, Punta Gorda on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
