Hit-Boy says title for upcoming album 'Software Update' came after an update in his life

Hit-Boy has two albums on the way: Goldfish, his collaboration with The Alchemist, and Software Update. Speaking to Billboard about the latter, he says the title was inspired by moves he's made to improve his life.

"Man, it’s just been years of me trying to figure it out," he begins. "Investing in myself, trying out different creatives and switching my sound up and I just got to this point in life where it’s like I had to step back and be like, 'Yo, I got to dial in on who I really want to present myself as.' And it’s like I had to just start digging deep."

Hit-Boy admits he was forced into making these changes when his father returned to jail after his 2023 release.

"It kind of just took me back to that place of when I was a kid, just feeling that absence again. This time it was even worse ‘cuz we actually had motion. Like, he was really making money," he says. "It was a lot going on, and that was kind of the final straw for me to be like, 'Yo, I got to fall back on everything and everybody, and just really invest in myself on the level I need to.'”

Hit-Boy tells Billboard focusing on himself for the first time has "just opened my world."

"I moved to a new studio. I got so much more space now and I got more things I can utilize within my operation," he shares. "It’s just opened up my eyes to everything I did up to now. ... That was me turning the game on. Now it’s really time to play."

Software Update does not have a release date; the Goldfish album and film arrive Oct. 24.

