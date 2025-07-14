Hard drives with Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen in Atlanta

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing two suitcases containing sensitive material related to Beyoncé's performances, including unreleased music and show plans, from a vehicle in Atlanta earlier this month, authorities said.

A police incident report says that the owner of the suitcases claimed to be a choreographer for Beyoncé.

According to a statement from Atlanta Police, officers responded to Krog Street on July 8 "regarding a report of a theft from a motor vehicle."

"Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Wagoneer was broken into at the location and two suitcases had been stolen," the statement continued. "Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation and have subsequently secured an arrest warrant for a suspect."

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, remains missing, according to the statement.

Good Morning America has reached out to a rep for Beyoncé.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

