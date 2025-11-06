Gunna expands Wun World Tour, announces Wunna Run Club 5K races

Wunna Run Club 5K poster (Flerish/Live Nation/Under Armour)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Wunna run with Gunna or would you rather see him on tour? He's giving more fans the chance to do both, as he's added a few shows to his Wun World tour. He's also announced a few 5K races taking place in select cities along the trek.

Gunna's tour dates include second shows in Toronto, Amsterdam, London and Washington, D.C. Dates for his 5K Races correspond with stops in New York, Toronto, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles.

The news of the additional dates arrived just before the start of his Wun World Tour, which kicks off with its North American leg Nov. 17 at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.

International show dates are set in Africa, Europe, the U.K. and Australia, where Gunna is set to headline Rolling Loud Australia in March 2026. Tickets for the tour and the 5K races are currently on sale.

