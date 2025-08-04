Gunna to drop 'The Last Wun' on Friday

Rapper Gunna performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025 at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia/Photo Prince Williams/FilmMagic
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After spending much of 2025 preparing for the release of his sixth studio album, Gunna is about ready for the world to hear it. Taking to his socials Monday, the rapper announced his new albumThe Last Wun, is set to arrive on Friday.

He shared the news alongside the artwork, which artist Devon DeJardin created based on a portrait of Gunna.

Now available to presave on streaming platforms, The Last Wun, according to several publications, will mark the end of an era; it's said to be Gunna's last release under the label Young Stoner Life Records. 

He previously told Uproxx that there's no theme or concept behind the project.

"When I create, I go with what I feel. I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet and it'll form," he said at the time. "It'll come to me just through life and just living. So for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me."

