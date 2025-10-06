Gunna announces Wun World Tour

Wun World tour ad. Courtesy of Live Nation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna is headed on the road in support of his latest album, The Last Wun. He'll be going around the globe for his Wun World Tour, with legs in North America, New Zealand and Australia, Africa, Europe and the U.K.

The trek starts Nov. 17 in Boston and will feature his first headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, as well as festival appearances at Milk & Cookies Festival, Rolling Loud Australia and Afronation in Portugal, where he'll bring the tour to a close on July 3.

Tickets for the North American shows will first go on sale via Citi presale Wednesday, the same day a Mastercard presale begins for those purchasing tickets to the Europe/U.K. shows. An artist presale will follow on Thursday, with other presales taking place throughout the week. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at wunworldtour.com.

