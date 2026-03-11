Groceries, debt and doubt: How US consumers really feel about money in 2026

Ask U.S. consumers how they are feeling about money right now, and the answer is complicated. Not panicked, exactly. Not hopeless. But stretched, uncertain, and very aware that something has shifted over the past year in how far a dollar goes.

Credit One Bank's 2026 Financial Confidence Index, via a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in December 2025, offers one of the clearest snapshots yet of that mood. The data reveals a country dealing with the compounding pressure of everyday costs, growing credit card balances, and a creeping sense that 2026 will not get easier on its own. But it also shows something else: people paying attention and starting to act.

Key Takeaways

54% of U.S. consumers said groceries and essentials had the biggest impact on their finances over the past year.

36% of women feel worse about their financial situation compared to this time last year, versus 26% of men.

62% of U.S. consumers making under $50,000 do not have an emergency savings fund.

28% of U.S. consumers said their credit card balance increased in 2025; only 14% said it decreased.

Just 7% of Gen Z respondents expect their household income to increase in 2026.

44% of U.S. consumers do not feel financially prepared for potential economic uncertainty in 2026.

53% of U.S. consumers are likely to seek financial advice or education in 2026.

1. The Grocery Bill Is the Biggest Financial Story of the Year

When asked what had the greatest impact on their personal finances over the past year, 54% of respondents pointed to groceries and everyday essentials. Not credit card debt. Not housing costs. The grocery store.

It is a finding that will resonate with anyone who has watched their weekly food bill quietly climb with no single dramatic moment to blame. Food inflation has been one of the more stubborn economic pressures of the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, and this survey confirms it has not gone unnoticed. For most U.S. consumers, the place where the economy became personal was the checkout line.

2. Credit Card Balances Are Going the Wrong Direction

The credit card numbers in this survey tell a story of a gap widening in the wrong direction. In 2025, 28% of U.S. consumers said their credit card balance increased, while only 14% said it went down. That is twice as many people moving further into debt as moving out of it.

For many, this is not reckless spending. It is a survival mechanism. When groceries cost more, when wages have not kept pace, and when unexpected expenses arise, credit becomes the bridge. The concern is what happens when the bridge starts to feel permanent.

3. 6 in 10 Lower-Income US Consumers Have No Emergency Cushion

Among respondents earning under $50,000 a year, 62% reported having no emergency savings fund at all. Not a small one. None.

That number is striking because of what it means in practice. A car breakdown, a medical bill, a missed shift: Any of these events, ordinary and unpredictable as they are, can tip a household into real financial crisis when there is nothing to absorb the shock. The survey also found that 44% of all U.S. consumers do not feel financially prepared for economic uncertainty in 2026. For lower-income households, that uncertainty is not abstract. It is already the baseline.

4. Gen Z Is Cautious, But US Consumers Are Ready to Learn

Gen Z enters 2026 with modest expectations. Just 7% of Gen Z respondents said they expect their household income to increase in the coming year. For a generation early in their careers and navigating a tough housing and job market, financial planning seems rooted in realism rather than optimism.

And yet, across all age groups, the survey surfaced something encouraging. A majority of U.S. consumers, 53%, said they are likely to seek financial advice or education in 2026. That is not a small number. It suggests that even amid financial strain, people are looking for footing. The challenges are real, but so is the willingness to meet them.

Summary

The picture that emerges from this survey is not one of despair. It is one of pressure, clearly felt and honestly reported. U.S. consumers are paying more for the basics, carrying more debt, and heading into a new year with genuine uncertainty about what comes next.

But they are also paying attention. They are seeking help. And in a financial landscape that can feel overwhelming, that orientation toward awareness and action may be the most important finding of all.

Methodology

This report is based on an original survey conducted in December 2025 among 1,000 U.S. adults, via Pollfish. The survey was designed to capture how U.S. consumers are managing their finances, experiencing financial stress, and preparing for the year ahead. Respondents represented a broad mix of ages, income levels, and genders. All questions and analyses were developed internally by Credit One Bank.

This story was produced by Credit One Bank and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.