GloRilla teases sophomore album: 'I'm doing something different'

GloRilla is "stepping out of" her golden era and getting ready for the release of her sophomore album.

"My next album…I'm working on [it]," she shared on X's Spaces Monday, per Uproxx. "I can't tell y'all exactly when it's coming, what year it's coming, but I'm doing something different."

“Y’all know this was my golden year. When I turned 25 it was a golden year. If y’all didn’t notice I have been wearing a lot of gold. I’ve worn a lot of gold jewelry this year. Every award show…all tour I had on gold," she continued. “I will be stepping out of that era. [I’m] stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be. But I’m excited for it and I hope y’all like it […] I’m in the studio. I’m always working.”

Glo is indeed working often, as she recently wrapped up her Glorious tour and performed back-to-back weekends at Coachella. She also shared a snippet of an upcoming single, which samples Keyshia Cole's 2005 hit "Love," and was seen in a video clip chatting with Rihanna on FaceTime as she prepared for her Fenty photoshoot.

Glo's scheduled to perform at the Roots Picnic in June and was recently added to the lineup for T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest.

Her debut album, Glorious, was released in October 2024, with Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Megan Thee Stallion and Muni Long among the guests on the project.

