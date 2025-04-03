GloRilla says she takes inspiration from Michael Jackson and Beyoncé for her tours

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

GloRilla has been on the road for her Glorious tour, and she's learned a major lesson from her experience.

"I learned to stop putting restrictions on myself," she tells People. "If there's something I really want to do to make the show better, then I should practice on it and actually put it out there."

She says she's been inspired by Beyoncé's tours, particularly the 2007 Beyoncé Experience tour, which she says she has watched "quite a few times." She also looks up Michael Jackson's old shows, noting, "Even though I'm not their caliber of music, I look up their tours and get hints and ideas from it."

Glo also discussed her upcoming music and wanting to get a gauge of what her fans will think.

“I’m working on my next album so I’m trying to see the type of lane that I want to go in," Glo says. "Because the songs are good but I just be trying to listen from a fan point of view... [Those around me] like it but sometimes it be tricky because I think they like a lot of everything that I put out. So it be tricky sometimes.”

She'll be hitting the stage Sunday on day two of the Dreamville Festival.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

