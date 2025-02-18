GloRilla, Meek Mill, Musiq Soulchild and more performing at the Roots Picnic 2025

The Roots have announced the artists performing for the Roots Picnic 2025, which they will be headlining alongside D'Angelo.

Making this year's lineup are GloRilla, Philly native Meek Mill, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Lenny Kravitz and Adam Blackstone featuring Jagged Edge. Jeezy will celebrate 20 years of his album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, while Musiq Soulchild's set will commemorate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Aijuswanaseing.

There will also be a day party lineup with DJs including Funk Flex that will bring events like Trap Karaoke, That R&B Party, Dear Summer Festival and more to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

The Roots Picnic will take place May 31 and June 1. Tickets are available via a presale ending Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with more performers to be announced at a later date.

