GloRilla kicks off inaugural Glo Bash featuring performances from Muni Long, Sexyy Red

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

GloRilla celebrated her birthday with her inaugural Glo Bash Friday at the FedExForum in Memphis.

According to Commercial Appeal, the show kicked off with a film highlighting her achievements, before she emerged onstage in a black and gold number. Glo's set was comprised of over 20 songs, with appearances from Muni Long, BossMan DlowSexyy RedMoneybagg YoYo Gotti and more.

She also sold a T-shirt featuring the mugshot from her recent arrest on felony drug charges. She shared her rundown of what happened on X after being released on a $22,260 bond.

"CRAZY. My House got Home Invaded Saturday. While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects, they focus on some cannabis," GloRilla wrote. "1. So no I wasn’t busted. 2. My house got robbed. 3. I wasn’t home. Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea."

Glo's birthday is Monday; she turns 26 years old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!