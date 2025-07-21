Gelo talks transition to rap, 'League of My Own' and more

Gelo never quite made the NBA, but he feels he can reach NBA-level status when it comes to his music. He tells Uproxx that since making the transition from ball to rap, he truly feels like he can be himself.

"I have always been hella turned up since a little kid. I toned it down a lot to play basketball," he says. "I feel like it’s a lot more rules and stipulations in hoops. So when I came to the rap life, it’s like I could be me now, that’s easier."

With a freer schedule, he also has more time to do whatever he wants, noting, "I could wake up at 3 a.m. and go to the studio and that’s just like working."

Gelo's work has been heard on songs like "Tweaker" and has led to the release of his debut album, League of My Own, which has only one feature: GloRilla appears on the song "Can You Please."

"I was just familiar with her music at the time. I got some homies in Memphis, and then I linked up with her a couple of times, and she cool as hell. So I felt that was the perfect fit for the album, really," he shares of how the collaboration came to life. "I mean, she was turned up. I just like how she delivered her songs and I felt it would sound great on that beat."

Though some features didn't make the cut, Gelo says they'll make an appearance on a deluxe version of League of My Own.

"I got some whammers on there, bro," he teases. "I’ve been working with a couple of people, bro, and I got some big names on there. We going to turn the city up, for sure."

He shares the deluxe will probably drop in August.

