The Game wants to expand Documentary anniversary tour

The Game has been on tour in the U.K. and Europe in honor of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, The Documentary. While no U.S. leg has been announced, he tells ABC Audio that he does desire to celebrate with fans in the States as well as in other countries/continents around the world.

"I really want to do a U.S. tour. I haven't toured the U.S. in I don't know, maybe like seven years," he says. "I haven't been in Canada in like 15 or maybe more than that. And I want to go back to Africa. Africa just looks so fun and so amazing and so cool. I want to get back over there and I definitely want to go to Australia and I want to tour Asia."

"I'm at that point in life where I really want to see things and appreciate things that I didn't when I was young. I just used to go to like [an] amazing place to stay in a hotel and like play X-Box or something," The Game explains. "But now it's like I want to see things like, Italy is slowly going underwater, I mean, Venice, and I want to go there and put on, you know, rubber boots and eat at a cafe and take my kids around the world and show 'em things that I really didn't appreciate when I was younger."

The U.K./European 20th anniversary Documentary tour kicked off March 1 in Tbilisi, Georgia. It will wrap April 3 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

