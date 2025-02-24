The Game talks LA wildfires, ways he helped: 'There's just so much to still lock in and focus on'

It's been roughly three weeks since the LA wildfires were contained, and according to The Game, there's a dichotomy between communities that were hit and those that came out unscathed.

"I feel like half the city is just...back to normal. And then the other half is made up of people who know that there is a lot of work to be done...and those that are affected, but I mean, that's to be expected, right?" he tells ABC Audio. "Certain things that don't affect people directly don't really call for their attention so they have their lives to live... I think that now that the fires are put all the way out, people think that everything's over now [but] there's just so much to still lock in and focus on."

When The Game learned the fires were happening, he had prepared himself to evacuate, which he eventually had to do. "It wasn't a shock to me, but when you got to leave your home and it's your primary place of residence, it's tough," he says, noting he returned to a home that had been broken into.

But that didn't stop from him helping out first responders, meeting with families who were affected and teaming with Cleo Critters to save animals and reunite them with their owners.

"It just hurt my heart to see people down there sharing almost the exact same story," The Game shares of his experience. "And that was just devastating loss of everything that they own."

Discussing the demolition of Altadena, an area that was deep rooted in "Black excellence, Black genius, Black history," he says, "That's just the part of it that really bothers me...When something gets wiped completely off the map that people have worked their whole lives to build."

"My heart goes out with those people," he continues, adding he'll always be ready to dive in and help his city.

