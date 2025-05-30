G Herbo is closing his chapter as Lil Herb on his next album

G Herbo's era as Lil Herb is coming to an end, which is why he's considering using that name for his next album.

"I'm working on my album right now," he tells XXL. "I was torn between two names for my album. I was gonna name it either Never Lied in My Raps or Lil Herb. But I'm leaning more towards Lil Herb, because I'm closing that chapter."

After years of working with the same team, dealing with legal issues and more, he says the album will be "like a fresh start" as he will finally be "100 percent independent." Like his past two releases — the Greatest Rapper Alive and the Welcome to Fazoland 2 anniversary mixtapes — he will likely drop the project on the G Herbo app, which he admits had a rough start.

"When I first did it, the tech wasn't all that," Herb reflects. He notes the launch allowed him to realize "how big of a fan base" he had.

"It was crashing. ... It was so many people downloading the app and getting on there at one time," he said. "I didn't even have all my eggs in one basket to the control aspect of it. To make sure everything ran smoothly."

With the help of his team, G Herbo says the software for the app is now "super up to par."

"That's the beauty of it," he says. "You gotta go through the ups and downs and make certain mistakes with things."

