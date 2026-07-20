Future tops 'Billboard' 200 with 'The Real Me'

Cover art for 'The Real Me' by Future (Sahluna Management Company, Inc.)

Future has earned his 12th #1 album with his latest release, The Real Me.

The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 after earning 131,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending July 16, according to Luminate. The milestone gives Future the third-most #1 albums among rappers. Overall, only The Beatles (19), Drake and Taylor Swift (15), and Jay-Z (14) have more chart-toppers, according to Billboard.

Released on July 9, The Real Me features the lead single "Radio" and marks Future's 10th studio album. It also debuted at #1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart, with 118,000 of its total units coming from streaming.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200's top 10 are Drake's Iceman at #6 and Michael Jackson's Thriller at #8.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.