Fridayy announces upcoming album, 'Tension'

Fridayy is relieving the Tension with the release of a fun album. He's announced his next project, Tension, will arrive on Aug. 14, featuring "contemporary R&B with warm, Caribbean-inspired rhythms and atmospheric production," according to a press release.

"Tension shows a different side to me. I followed what felt good and let the music take me somewhere new," Fridayy said in a statement. "There's still a lot of heart in these records, but there's also this fun vibe to them. 'Haiku' sets the tone for everything that's coming."

The lead single from Fridayy's upcoming album, "Haiku" is "a story of love, memory, and second chances," according to a press release. On the track, he's "caught between longing and regret, wrestling with the lingering memories of a love he can't leave behind" while vowing "to put his ego aside in pursuit of someone worth fighting for."

Tension is available for presave following 2023's Fridayy and Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not, released in 2025.

"Haiku" is now available on streaming services.

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