Fivio Foreign reveals plan to enter rehab in 2026

American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

New year, better Fivio Foreign. At least, that's what the rapper is aiming for.

He announced on New Year’s Eve that he’ll soon be checking himself into a rehabilitation center.

"I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to: I'm admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two," Fivio said in an Instagram video, where he's seated at a table alongside his wife and their son.

“I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making,” Fivio said of his decision.

He then asked his fans for their support as he embarks on what he described as a serious journey, adding, “I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don't want to lose that for nothing.”

It’s not clear what specifically Fivio will be addressing while in treatment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.