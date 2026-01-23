Fetty Wap says upcoming music is 'going to be lit' and will make fans 'feel good'

Fetty Wap has hit the ground running since becoming a free man, doing press runs and even performing at an East Coast club. When it comes to some new music, he tells Vibe he has some fun records on the way, though his voice may not exactly sound the same.

"It’s going to be lit. I can tell you this: I’m a little older, so my voice is a little different, but it still has that signature crooning sound," he says.

"We’re going to get some good music. We’re going to vibe. We’re going to have fun," he later adds. "It’s going to make you feel good. It’s going to make you want to get dressed and go outside. Or if you’re already outside, it’s going to make you want to stay outside. We’re going to vibe."

Though he just came from a nearly six-year prison sentence for his role in a drug trafficking scheme, he doesn't plan to touch on that topic — at least not yet. "Maybe later," he tells Vibe.

"I'm not really an artist that talks about what he's been through. When people hear the name Fetty Wap, it's 'Baby, won't come my way?'" Fetty said, referring to the lyrics from his 2015 song "My Way." "It's a party. 'Let's go have fun.' It's 'I'm like Hey, what's up? Hello,'" he continued, quoting lyrics from his breakthrough hit "Trap Queen."

He adds he would love to work with Don Toliver, Leon Thomas and Kehlani, noting "She's cool."

