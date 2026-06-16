Eve takes center stage for 'Tiny Desk''s BET tribute during Black Music Month

Eve attends 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NPR's Tiny Desk has been paying tribute to Black music and BET's legacy throughout Black Music Month, and now it's Eve's turn to rock the mic.

The rapper treated the intimate crowd to a medley of her hits, including "Satisfaction," "What Ya Want," "Gotta Man," "Gangsta Lovin'" featuring Alicia Keys and "Tambourine," as well as "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" featuring Gwen Stefani and "Who's That Girl" from her debut album, Scorpion, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The full performance is on YouTube.

Floetry kicked off this year's Black Music Month celebration, followed by GENA, Ayra Starr, Joe and The Paradox. The lineup also includes Karriem Riggins and Liv.e, Fred Hammond, 8Ball & MJG, Shaboozey and a fitting addition to the BET tribute: Bow Wow.

Bow Wow hosted the BET music video countdown show 106 & Park, earning him the nickname Mr. 106 & Park.

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